Cooler Master and EliteHubs collaborate to launch Shark X PC

China-based computer hardware manufacturer Cooler Master has collaborated with India’s EliteHubs to launch Shark X PC, a machine designed for gamers, content creators and tech enthusiasts.

Keeping the requirements of Indian users in mind, Shark X PC provides an unconventional aerodynamic chassis inspired by sharks. The product will be available to purchase at EliteHubs’ website and offline stores.

This PC is designed to be a statement of tech brilliance, precision, and artistry. With its futuristic, shark-inspired design, it features aggressive curves, premium materials, and optimised thermal solutions for peak performance. At its core, the EliteHubs Shark X III is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor, Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Nvidia graphics card, Adata XPG lancer RGB DDR5 64GB (32×2) 6000MHz RAM, and a Kingston NV3 2TB M.2 NVME SSD—delivering raw power for gamers and creators.

The cost of the PC is Rs 6,64,293. The Shark X III leads the lineup, followed by the Shark X II at Rs 5,85,741 and the Shark X I at Rs 5,33,439.

To celebrate the launch, EliteHubs hosted a Shark X Gaming Tournament at its flagship Mumbai store on 23 March 2025. This 1v1 Valorant tournament was open to gamers of all skill levels, with the winner taking home exclusive EliteHubs merchandise and goodies. The tournament took place in an underwater-themed arena, with the Shark X PC displayed inside a custom-built shark cage.

Speaking on the collaboration, Cooler Master South Asia head Sanket Naik said, “This launch, in partnership with EliteHubs, brings a unique fusion of cutting-edge performance and bold design to the Indian market. EliteHubs has been a key player in delivering top-tier gaming experiences, and their expertise in custom PC builds perfectly complements our vision for high-performance gaming. Together, we are bringing a product that stands out both in power and aesthetics. Built for gamers and enthusiasts, the Shark X delivers not just exceptional performance but also a statement piece that reflects passion and individuality.”

EliteHubs CEO Jai Desai commented, “Our collaboration with Cooler Master on the Shark X PC is a testament to our shared commitment to bringing innovative solutions to India. Cooler Master’s innovation, combined with our expertise in custom PC builds, brings a product that not only excels in power but also makes a bold statement. We are excited to bring this unique experience to the Indian gaming community and redefine what’s possible in high-end PC gaming.”