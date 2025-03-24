One Life Studios appoints Govind Shahi as its strategic advisor

Govind Shahi

Mumbai-based video production and distribution company One Life Studios has appointed Govind Shahi as its strategic advisor. Shahi was previously the international business head of Viacom18’s content syndication arm, IndiaCast.

With Shahi’s expertise, One Life Studios aims to unlock new opportunities in emerging markets and deepen its reach across established territories. His experience in driving content syndication and global partnerships will be instrumental in scaling the company’s international licensing ambitions.

One Life Studios has globally distributed its series Porus in over 28 countries. The company’s CEO and founder Siddharth Kumar Tewary expressed, “At One Life Studios, our mission has always been to take powerful Indian stories to the world while curating exceptional global content for Indian audiences. Shahi’s deep understanding of international markets and his strategic expertise make him the perfect partner to help us accelerate this vision.”

Shahi commented, “I am excited to collaborate with the team at One Life Studios. As the company expands its boundaries and enters a further growth phase, my focus will be on leveraging my experience to elevate its global presence and accelerate expansion into emerging markets, forging key partnerships. I look forward to bringing the studio’s creative vision to international audiences and pioneering new standards in the industry.”

One Life Studios also functions as the VFX wing of Swastik Productions. The studio has worked on the visual effects of television shows like Mahabharat, Karnaphal Daata Shani, Mahajali, RadhaKrishn, Chandragupta Maurya and more.