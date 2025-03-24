Abby Awards announces jury for the 56th edition

Ajay Kakar

The 56th edition of Advertising Club’s Abby Awards powered by One Show, jointly hosted by The Advertising Club and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) will be held on 21, 22 and 23 May 2025 during Goafest at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa. The entries for the awards have opened for 23 categories and 232 subcategories.

This year, three new categories under the media Abby have been introduced: Small Budget Big Impact, Sports Marketing, and Micro Marketing, bringing the total to 24 categories.

The Awards Governing Council (AGC), comprising members of The Advertising Club and AAAI have been announced along with the Jury Chairs.

The members include:

The Advertising Club:

Adani Group corporate branding head and AGC chairman Ajay Kakar

FCB India and South Asia group CEO and AGC co-chair Dheeraj Sinha

The Advertising Club president and Havas India South East and North Asia group CEO Rana Barua

McCann World Group India executive director Alok Lal

MullenLoweLintas Group group CEO and MullenLoweGlobal APAC chief strategy officer Subramanyeswar S.

The Advertising Club managing committee member Ajay Chandwani

AAAI:

Advertising Agencies Association of India president and GroupM South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar

Publicis Groupe South Asia CEO Anupriya Acharya

IPG Mediabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha

Madison World chairman Sam Balsara

Goafest 2025 organising committee co-chair and Havas Media Network India CEO Mohit Joshi.

Goafest 2025 organising committee chairman and Another Idea founder Jaideep Gandhi.

Jury Chairs:

Havas Worldwide India’s Anupama Ramaswamy

McCann WorldGroup’s Ashish Chakravarty

Enormous Brands’s Ashish Khazanchi

Elephant Design’s Ashwini Deshpande

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Chandani Samadaria

FCB Kinnect’s Chandni Shah

WPP & GroupM’s India Niraj Ruparel

Talented’s P G Aditya

Medulla Communication’s Praful Akali

Lowe Lintas’s Prateek Bhardwaj

DDB Mudra Group’s Priya Shivakumar

Famous Innovation’s Raj Kamble

Leo Burnett Publicis Groupe’s Raj Deepak Das

HT Media’s Rajiv Beotra

TBWA India’s Russell Barrett

VML’s Senthil Kumar

Creative brand consultant Tista Sen

AGC chairman Ajay Kakar said, “The Abby Awards powered by One Show stand as a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation within our industry. Each year, we witness transformative ideas that challenge norms and drive conversations. With the introduction of new categories and the participation of diverse creative minds, we are poised to celebrate the inspiring work and the daring people behind it. Work that not only showcases excellence but also inspires the next generation of storytellers. With the illustrious AGC and an exceptional panel of jury chairs at the helm, we are confident that the best among the best works will be identified and celebrated. We eagerly await the entries that will define the creative landscape of 2025.”