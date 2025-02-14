JioHotstar streaming service launched, merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

JioHotstar has finally launched. After the recently formed JV JioStar with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, both the entities brought together their streaming services JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar respectively, to for JioHotstar.

With this landmark move, the combined streaming service will bring close to three lakh hours of entertainment, live sports coverage, originals, Indian content, reality shows, films, anime, and international premieres to its more than 50 crore users. JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount – all on the same platform.

Existing subscribers of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will be able to easily transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions that are starting at Rs. 149/quarter.

“At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of infinite possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before,” said JioStar digital CEO Kiran Mani.

Additionally, the platform introduces Sparks, a flagship initiative spotlighting India’s biggest digital creators through innovative and engaging formats.

“JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love,” mentioned JioStar Entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz.

For sports streaming, the platform will feature ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing and range of culture and special interest feeds.

“Sports in India is more than just a game—it’s a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionising how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, storytelling, and innovation with the fan at the heart of everything,” said JioStar Sports CEO Sanjog Gupta. “Whether it’s the pride in India cricket, the electric atmospherics of Premier League, passion for India’s indigenous sports or exposure for grassroot-level competitions, we will deliver a range of experiences, catering to both lean in and lean back behaviours across a billion screens.”

With its vast audience reach, advanced ad formats, and data-driven personalisation, the platform will offer brands, advertisers and businesses unique ways to engage with consumers.