‘Attack on Titan’ gets regional dubs on Anime Times

Anime streaming service Anime Times has announced new language options for the anime series, Attack on Titan (AOT). From 12 February The first season of the anime series which was initially available in English and Hindi dubs, will now be available to include Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada dubs.

Synopsis of the series: Attack on Titan” is set in a world where humanity lives within three massive walls to protect themselves from giant, man-eating humanoid creatures called Titans; the story follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother, leading him to join the Scout Regiment, an elite group of soldiers who fight against the Titans alongside his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert.

Starting 14 February, today, the second season of AOT will debut its Hindi-dubbed version, allowing more fans across India to enjoy this series in their preferred language. Anime Times aims to further expand its multilingual lineup, ensuring a wide range of other anime titles become available in more regional languages.

Currently available and upcoming Hindi-dubbed titles on the platform are:

• Spy × Family

• Rent-a-Girlfriend

• The Junji Ito Collection

• Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest

• Dan Da Dan

• Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- season two & three

• Sword Art Online

Anime Times is available as an add-on subscription on Prime Video for Rs 69 per month. For a limited time, the first month is available for just Rs 39.