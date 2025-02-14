Nazara Technologies reports highest-ever quarterly Ebitda of Rs 52.4 crores in Q3FY25

Nazara Technologies has reported its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 52.4 crores in Q3FY25, reflecting 39 per cent year-on-year growth. The company announced revenues of Rs 534.7 crores and a PAT (profit after tax) of 13.7 crores for the same period.

“This quarter’s performance reflects our continued focus on execution and growth. By expanding our gaming ecosystem, partnering with globally recognised IPs, and driving high-impact acquisitions, we are well-positioned to establish Nazara as a truly global gaming leader from India,” said Nazara Technologies joint managing director & CEO Nitish Mittersain.

Nazara’s core gaming segment revenues grew by 53 per cent, fuelled by strategic acquisitions including Fusebox Games as well as strong performance by existing games such as Animal Jam.

The recent licensing agreements and upcoming integrations of popular entertainment IPs are further set to enhance user growth and engagement going forward. Kiddopia’s collaboration with Mattel’s Barbie and Moonbug’s Little Angel will strengthen engagement among young audiences, while partnerships with well-known franchises including Big Brother and Bigg Boss will enable the gaming vertical to scale.

Nazara also announced the acquisition of popular gaming IPs Cats: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves. These games will be operated and published by Nazara Technologies, thereby ensuring revenue and profit from these will accrue directly to the listed entity. They intend to further scale this model in coming quarters.

To support its expansion, Nazara is raising Rs 495 crores through a preferential equity issue to Axana Estates, led by Arpit Khandelwal and Mithun Sacheti. This capital infusion, combined with Nazara’s strong cash reserves, provides the company with financial flexibility to pursue further acquisitions as well as boost organic growth to drive long-term value creation.