Konami partners with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Jonathan Gaming for ‘eFootball’ campiagn

Japanese video game developer Konami has announced a campaign with the Indian football captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and professional esports player Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral to bring the festival of Holi to its flagship video game eFootball.
At the heart of the campaign is the Goal Ke Rang eFootball tournament, where players will compete for the champion title and a US $1000 prize pool. Additional in-game campaigns exclusive to India will also be available soon. The campaign will run from 1 to 26 March 2025 and will spotlight India’s thriving eFootball community and feature gaming content creators, such as Gamerfleet, Sharkshe, RK Reddy, Snax, and Eagle Gaming.
Spearheading the campaign as brand ambassadors, Jonathan Gaming will be core to community engagement, while Sandhu will reveal a special announcement during the campaign.
Sandhu shared, “Football and gaming both demand skill, strategy, and passion – values that unite players on and off the pitch. Being part of this campaign is a chance to celebrate Holi with fans in a whole new way and bring that competitive spirit to eFootball.”
Konami’s eFootball general producer Makoto Igarashi added, “This campaign is all about bringing people who love football and gaming together – whether through competition, collaboration, or simply the shared love of the beautiful game. India’s eFootball community is booming and Konami hopes that partnering with Gurpreet, Jonathan, and some of India’s biggest gaming voices makes this Holi celebration one to remember.”
Players seeking to register for the tournament and other campaign activities can do so by visiting the official Discord server.