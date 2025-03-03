97th Academy Awards: ‘Flow’ wins in animation and ‘Dune: Part Two’ in VFX categories

Flow

Flow continued its winning spree by winning the best animated feature films award at the 97th Oscars by defeating the other movies in the category which included Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot.

In the visual effects category Denis Villeneuve’s film Dune: Part Two emerged victorious. The VFX for the film was done by DNEG. The studio’s VFX Supervisors Stephen James and Rhys Salcombe accepted the prestigious award alongside production VFX supervisor Paul Lambert and special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

The 97th Oscars were held on 2 March 2025 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and were televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Here is the the full list of nominees and winners of Academy Awards 2025:

Animated Feature Film

Winner: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman)

Nominees:

Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)

Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)

Animated Short Film

Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)

Nominees:

Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)

Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)

Wander to Wander (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)

Visual Effects

Winner: Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)

Nominees:

Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)

Documentary Feature Film

Winner: No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham)

Nominees:

Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin)

Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat ( Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety)

Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn)

Documentary Short Film

Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington)

Nominees:

Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)

I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)

Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)

Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)

International Feature Film

Winner: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Nominees:

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Picture

Winner: Anora (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers)

Nominees:

The Brutalist (Nominees to be determined)

A Complete Unknown (Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers)

Conclave (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers)

Dune: Part Two (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers)

Emilia Pérez (Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers)

I’m Still Here (Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers)

Nickel Boys (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers)

Wicked (Marc Platt, Producer)

Live Action Short Film

Winner: I’m not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)

Nominees:

A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Actor in Supporting Role

Winner: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Nominees:

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Gut Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)

Nominees:

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Cinematography

Winner: The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Nominees:

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Costume Design

Winner: Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Directing

Winner: Anora (Sean Baker)

Nominees:

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)

A Complete Unknown (James Mangold)

Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Makeup and Hairstyle

Winner: The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)

Nominees:

A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu ( David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Music (Original Score)

Winner: The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Nominees:

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Music (Original Song)

Winner: El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)

Nominees:

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

Like a Bird from Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)

Production Design

Winner: Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Nominees:

The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Sound

Winner: Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner: Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan)

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner: Anora (Sean Baker)

Nominees: