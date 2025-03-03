Bengaluru GAFX 2025 concludes with daily footfall exceeding 5,000; here’s a wrap-up from Day 3

R_L: Ken Anderson, Daljeet Kumar IAS, Dr. Ekroop Caur, Biren Ghose and Priyank Kharge with other dignitaries at the valedictory function of GAFX 2025

Bengaluru GAFX 2025, the three-day gathering of industry stalwarts in animation, visual effects, and gaming at The Lalit Ashok, witnessed a strong response. Enthusiastic young minds attending the sessions took the daily footfall to over 5,000. The key takeaway from the AVGC discourse was the significant support from the Karnataka government, alongside national and global industry stakeholders leveraging the available network and business opportunities.

“Karnataka is not just the IT, biotech, and skill capital of India—we are on our way to becoming the global creative capital. The AVGC-XR sector is no longer just about entertainment; it is a powerful economic force driving innovation, employment, and global influence,” said Karnataka’s Information Technology & Biotechnology, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj minister Priyank Kharge. “Our focus is on skill development, reskilling, and cross-skilling through initiatives like Nipuna Karnataka, ensuring our talent competes on a global stage. We are investing in incubators, Centers of Excellence, and original IP creation to position Karnataka as a leader in animation, gaming, VFX, and XR. The success of global brands like Disney and Marvel proves the potential of intellectual property, and it’s time for India to create its own.”

He further added, “With over 13 countries participating in over 100 sessions with insights from over 200 speakers, I think we have changed the game completely when it comes to the AVGC sector.” Kharge promised a bigger and better show in the next edition.

The event featured collaborations, industry-shaping discussions, and showcases that set the stage for the future of animation, gaming, VFX, and comics in India.

A.R. Seshaprasad

In a session titled Creating the Mystical City of Shambala in Kalki 2898 AD, DNEG (India) studio head A.R. Seshaprasad shared insights into the creative process and cutting-edge technology used to bring the mystical city of Shambala to life. Additionally, ReDefine Originals India studio head Raju showcased advanced software and tools used in The Making of Secret Agent: Jack Stalwart – Behind the Scenes. Raju discussed challenges faced during production and how the team overcame them through innovative solutions and teamwork.

Another session, Future Frames: Showcasing Karnataka’s Rising AVGC Startups, was moderated by Arena Animation and VedAtma College of Design, Technology & Management director and chairman B.S. Srinivas. The panel featured Viga Entertainment CEO and co-founder Vivek Reddy, Metashot CEO and co-founder Prince Thomas, Mountain Flower Animation director Rajat Divate and Aum Studio CEO Vivek Bolar. The discussion highlighted the crucial role of government support, particularly the Elevate Grant and the 3rd AVGC Policy (2024-2029), in fostering innovation and growth. Panellists explored how AI is transforming the AVGC sector, the challenges of bootstrapping from tier-two cities, and the resilience required to overcome failures.

L-R:B.S. Srinivas, Vivek Reddy, Prince Thomas, Rajat Divate and Vivek Bolar

A session on Indian comics, Fresh Ink: The Rising Stars of Indian Comics, was moderated by Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) executive editor Reena Puri and featured FactorDaily co-founder and art director Somesh Kumar, ACK illustrator Sahil Upalekar, ACK art director Ritoparna Hazra. They shared their unique journeys and experiences in the world of comics, highlighting the diverse storytelling styles and artistic techniques shaping the future of Indian comics. On the process of drawing his characters, Upalekar mentioned, “You have to step back and look at the story objectively—how to bring in the character, make them well-rounded, and visually convey emotions like loss. Creating a graphic novel is like directing a film on paper—you have to think about composition, props, and framing to build the character emotionally and visually. But it’s important not to go for the obvious, as that can take away the depth from your work.” On events like Bengaluru GAFX, Hazra pointed out, “Being able to showcase our work at events like Bengaluru GAFX is invaluable. It allows so many people to see it, get inspired, and realise that they, too, can create something similar. Just having that visibility—no matter how big or small—is an opportunity in itself and incredibly useful for artists.”

R to L: Sahil Upalekar, Ritoparna Hazra, Somesh Kumar and Reena Puri

One engaging session Bridging the Gap: The Creative & Business Interplay in Pitching brought together Branscome International president & executive producer, Salt Content CEO & creative executive Angela Salt, and Isongo producer/executive Ken Anderson. They explained the importance of flexibility and collaboration for creatives during pitching.

Another discussion on Promoting Diversity in AVGC Education: State Strategies for Inclusion featured Karnataka Government’s Higher Education principal secretary Srikar Mysore Sridhar, Whistling Woods International vice president & CTO Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Alliance University assistant professor Suman Banerjee, BMS School of architecture director Shaila Bantanur and Adobe India South India & Srilanka education lead Prashant Alagiya. “I think creativity has no barriers, and you have to be innately creative. Some have that innate creativity, and this forum provides a platform to harness and achieve something meaningful. I’m very glad to see so much participation and engagement,” Sridhar shared in his keynote address.

L-R: B.S. Srinivas; Srikar Mysore Shridhar, Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Suman Banerjee, Shaila Bantanur and Prashant Alagiya

The day also witnessed a session titled An Adventure Called Comics: Discover the Journey of Acclaimed Comic Book Creators. Moderated by Amar Chitra Katha executive editor Reena Puri, the session included independent sequential narrative artist Kishore Mohan, independent graphic novelist, writer, and artist Saumin Patel, and Abhijit Kini Studios founder Abhijit Kini. The audience gained insights from their years of experience and got a sneak peek into their artwork.

L-R: Reena Puri, Devaki Neogi, Kishore Mohan, Saumin Patel, Independent and Abhijit Kini

The highlight of the day was Unveil Epic VFX Secrets of Poacher, a session where Poacher’s creator Richie Mehta (Delhi Crime) and the show’s VFX supervisor (MPC) Jateen Thakkar shared insights on their collaboration on creating more than 30 animals in the Prime Video series based on real life incidents surrounding elephant poaching in the Indian state of Kerala. The duo discussed Mehta’s vision for the show, MPC’s execution, the challenges faced by the crew – including MPC’s VFX artists – during on-ground shoots, the research and lot more.

Jateen Thakkar and Richie Mehta

The event facilitated collaborations, investments, and technological advancements, propelling the industry forward. Ministers and other dignitaries concluded Bengaluru GAFX 2025 during the valedictory session, promising a bigger edition next year.

(The article has been jointly contributed by Anshita Bhatt and Binita Das.)