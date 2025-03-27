Rodeo FX acquires Mikros Animation

Rodeo FX has acquired Mikros Animation, previously owned by Technicolor Group. The animation studio has been behind projects like Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Orion and the Dark, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The acquisition includes all of Mikros’ operations, as well as Technicolor Canada’s equipment, as the studio’s activities are continuing uninterrupted following the recent shutdown of other entities of the Technicolor Group.

Rodeo FX is renowned for its visual effects work on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Stranger Things, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part 1, Dune Part 2, and Prime Video’s The Rings of Power.

Rodeo FX founder & CEO Sebastien Moreau shared, “Welcoming Mikros Animation into our creative family isn’t just about growth, it’s about aligning with people who share our values, our passion for storytelling, and our belief in the magic of animation. Together, we’re building something that goes beyond business: a creative home where artists can dream bigger, push further, and inspire the world.”

Mikros Animation has contributed to 17 feature-length animated films and numerous high-quality episodic series for major animation studios, including Paramount Animation, Netflix, and DreamWorks Animation. With nearly 300 hours of programming broadcast in over 180 countries on networks such as Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TF1, and France TV, Mikros has cemented itself as a leading force in the animation industry.

“Mikros Animation and Rodeo FX have always shared a mutual respect and admiration. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us,” said Julien Meesters, the newly appointed president of Mikros Animation. “Joining the Rodeo FX family opens new doors for us to explore broader animation horizons and to continually reinvent ourselves. Over the years, we’ve built incredible stories alongside our partners. Now, we’re embracing new challenges and evolving landscapes to ensure Mikros Animation remains a leading home for filmmakers.”

This strategic expansion aligns with Rodeo FX’s ongoing global growth, following the establishment of its fifth international office in Paris in 2023. It also underscores the studio’s economic stability and resilience as the visual effects industry navigates post-pandemic shifts and recent disruptions caused by Hollywood labour strikes.

“Above all, we want to preserve Mikros Animation’s creative magic,” explained Rodeo FX senior VP and partner Jordan Soles. “That signature that made them into the renowned studio they are today. This move allows our studios to strengthen their position and continue raising the bar for mpactful projects.”

Now part of the Rodeo FX network, Mikros will retain its brand identity, maintaining its distinct projects and production pipeline, and most of its creative, technical and leadership team. The animation studio is currently working on several titles, including the upcoming third instalment of the Paw Patrol film franchise, directed by Cal Brunker.

Rodeo FX received three nominations at the Visual Effects Society Awards for its contributions to Expats, The Rings of Power S2, and Dune: Prophecy. The studio currently has projects for Apple TV+, HBO and Netflix in the pipeline.