WildBrain brings award-winning show ‘Zip and the Tiny Sprouts’ to Mipcom and MipJunior

Global leader in kids’ and family entertainment WildBrain is heading to MIPCOM and MIPJunior 2025 as the global distributor for the 2D-animated preschool series, Zip and the Tiny Sprouts. Winner of the 2025 Kidscreen Award for best web/app series- original, the Australian-produced series from Tiny Souls Media will be available to buyers as part of WildBrain’s animation slate.
Zip and the Tiny Sprouts (52×7′) is a vibrant edutainment series rooted in developmental psychology research and early-learning curricula. Each episode features original music and stories that explore themes such as patience, perseverance and gratitude.
“Zip and the Tiny Sprouts is a beautifully crafted series that blends creativity, compassion and developmental value. The Tiny Souls team have brought Harmony Hollow to life with humour, warmth and a deep understanding of what helps young hearts and minds grow. The show’s thoughtful approach to storytelling and fresh, fun songs make it a standout offering for buyers at MIPCOM and MIPJunior seeking high-quality preschool content,” said WildBrain global sales and acquisitions VP Katie Wilson.
“As a mother, I created Zip and the Tiny Sprouts to capture the messy, wonderful journey of growing up. The show is filled with music, laughter and heart—but at its core, it’s about giving children tools to learn, grow and understand who they are in a larger social world. WildBrain’s global reach allows us to share this message of growth and belonging with families everywhere,” said Tiny Souls Media Australian-Canadian founder Shadi Toloui-Wallace.
The series invites preschoolers to whimsical Harmony Hollow, where each visit with Zip, Aria, Riff and Hum promises a delightful blend of nature’s beauty and the sparkle of imagination. These big-hearted heroes, brimming with compassion, courage and creativity, also show their quirks and challenges as they’re learning and growing as a team. Their strengths shine brighter with each new musical adventure, encouraging preschoolers to explore and find the joy in discovery- because ‘when we grow, we glow’.
The series was written and directed by International Emmy Award-winning producer Peter Johnston (Doodles) and Kyle Logan (Hip Hop Howls) of Fade in Studio’s 2D animation division, K Love You Bye, with Chris Bennett (Bluey, Super Smosh) serving as animation director and writer. Tiny Souls Media development and production head Lacey Mason (Sesame Workshop, Dodo Kids) also brings her expertise to the series, alongside research and curriculum head Zachary Stuckelman (Ph.D).