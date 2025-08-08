‘Bluey’ introduces four short-form series for kids and families worldwide

BBC Studios and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) have announced the launch of four new Bluey short-form series, each inspired by core themes from the animated series and reimagined in fresh formats.

The four shows – titled Bluey Tunes, Bluey Puppets, Bluey Cookalongs and Bluey Fancy Restaurant – will be available on ABC view in Australia; Disney Jr., Disney channel, and Disney Jr, on demand in the USA; and Disney+ globally. Additionally, the episodes will be available on the official Youtube channel of Bluey, with content coming soon to the official YouTube channel of Disney Jr.

Bluey Tunes: This animated short series is a musical experience featuring 10 bite-sized episodes (12 minutes each). Watchers can sing and dance along to the musical tracks from the show, brought to life through a joyful mix of stop-motion, animation, and motion graphics.

Bluey Puppets: Bluey Puppets is a craft series (three to five minutes per episode) where viewers watch the creative process of bringing Bluey characters to life using puppetry. Each episode includes a downloadable craft sheet, allowing families to join in the fun at home – no advanced skills required.

Bluey Cookalongs: As part of BBC Studios’ 2025 brand theme, this series offers ten five minute episodes in which children take the lead in the kitchen, recreating recipes inspired by classic Bluey mealtime moments. The series captures real families navigating the ups and downs with cutleries, turning mealtime mishaps into memorable shared experiences.

Bluey Fancy Restaurant: Filmed across Australia, this show premiered on 7 August and invites children to decorate their homes into the fancy restaurant from the series. Across 10 episodes (five to eight minutes each), real-life kids prepare meals and orchestrate a whimsical dining experience for their parents – complete with food, flair and fun.