WPP collaborates with IICT to develop India’s creative and digital talent

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between creative transformation and marketing services company WPP and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), an institute supported by India’s I&B Ministry.

This collaboration will leverage IICT’s academic and research capabilities with WPP’s industry expertise, focusing on developing the former’s curriculum, faculty engagement opportunities, mentorship for its start-up incubator, joint research initiatives, campus technology infrastructure planning support, as well as outreach and promotional support.

With this partnership, WPP becomes the first agency group to formalise such a comprehensive collaboration with IICT, joining a list of technology giants like Google, Meta, Microsoft, JioStar, Nvidia, and Adobe, who have also partnered with IICT.

WPP’s country manager for India CVL Srinivas said, “By combining IICT’s academic rigor with WPP’s global industry leadership, we aim to equip the next generation of creative professionals with the skills and insights needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. This initiative aligns perfectly with the government of India’s vision for a robust digital economy and its focus on skill development in cutting-edge creative technologies.”

IICT board member Ashish Kulkarni said, “We are excited about the partnership with WPP as it will bring the best in creative, technology and media together which will help us make our institute top-notch and at par with IITs and IIMs. The wide range of wisdom, relationships and experience that WPP brings with them will help in joint research projects and accelerated programs that are futuristic and market ready.”

The collaboration follows IICT’s recent formal inauguration by Government of India’s Railways, Information And Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, at the newly established IICT-NFDC campus in Mumbai.

Also read: Indian Institute of Creative Technologies unveils 17 AVGC-XR courses for inaugural batch beginning this August

Also read: Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate IICT Campus in Mumbai