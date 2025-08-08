Nvidia RTX Pro Blackwell series officially launched in India

USA-based GPU computing solutions company PNY Technologies has launched the full Nvidia RTX Pro desktop GPU series in India. Based on Nvidia’s new Blackwell architecture, the new series brings together revolutionary hardware design and enterprise-ready reliability.

PNY’s next-gen GPUs are available in India exclusively through Acro Engineering Company, PNY’s authorised distributor in India.

The newly introduced lineup includes the following:

Nvidia RTX pro 6000 Blackwell workstation edition

Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max-Q workstation edition

Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell

Nvidia RTX Pro 4500 Blackwell

Nvidia RTX Pro 4000 Blackwell

With next-generation Tensor cores, RT cores, GDDR7 ECC memory, PCIe Gen 5, and DisplayPort 2.1, these GPUs are engineered to deliver superior performance for AI and GenAI model training/ inference, 3D rendering, design visualisation and simulation, scientific computing and medical diagnostics, and real-time collaboration and digital content creation.

PNY believes that its expanded portfolio empowers Indian enterprises and institutions to deploy Nvidia RTX Pro GPUs in every vertical where data, speed, and precision matter.

“India is undergoing a technological transformation at an unprecedented scale, and the demand for professional GPU solutions has never been higher,” said PNY India national sales manager Devanshu Bajpai. “The Nvidia RTX Pro series reflects our commitment to empowering India’s innovators — from AI research labs and digital creators to healthcare providers and engineering firms. With Acro as our trusted partner, we’re ensuring that world-class GPU solutions are now within reach of every serious tech-driven organisation in India.”

In AI and GenAI, these GPUs supercharge LLM training, transformer inference, and AI agent deployment, making them an essential tool for India’s next-gen startups and SaaS innovators. In healthcare and life sciences, they enable real-time imaging, AI-based diagnostics, and genomics analysis, supporting breakthrough research and advanced hospital applications with unmatched compute power and memory bandwidth.

The GPUs offer native support for 8K rendering, real-time ray tracing, and virtual production—benefiting India’s growing media, animation, and VFX sectors. In architecture, engineering, and manufacturing, the technology company will enable high-precision simulations, prototyping, and smart city development. Academic and research institutions can utilise their capabilities for advanced simulations in quantum chemistry, fluid dynamics, and AI-driven learning, strengthening India’s research and supercomputing ecosystem with enterprise-level reliability.

Organisations, research labs, and system integrators looking to harness Nvidia Rtx Pro GPUs for next-gen AI and visualisation workloads can reach out directly to PNY India for consultation and deployment assistance.