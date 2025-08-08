New ‘Shinchan’ to hit Indian theatres this September

The Kasukabe gang is set to visit India in the upcoming animated film Shinchan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, releasing on 26 September 2025.

Shinchan India’s official social media handle has dropped a Hindi-language trailer of the movie. The trailer features Shinchan and his friends embarking on a vacation to India, where they can be seen embracing themselves in the local culture. From dancing to traditional tunes to indulging in Indian cuisine, the visuals are styled in iconic Studio Ghibli animation style capturing Shinchan’s vibrant adventures in the country.

However, things take an intense turn when Bo-Chan, one of Shinchan’s friends, becomes a tyrant and mysteriously rises to power. Bo and Shinchan come face to face in a rough battle, unleashing Bo’s darker side. The film is set in India and explores themes of friendship and unity, while highlighting elements of Indian culture through its prop style and storyline.

The trailer’s first look teases a lively musical dance battle featuring Shinchan and his friends though one of them appears to have switched sides. It’s up to Shinchan and the gang to restore their friend to his true self.

This movie’s battle scenes seem playful with a creative use of probs like forks and spoons used in the battle. It revolves a lot around the theme of cuisines and cutleries while keeping its original essence of comedy intact as the classic Shinchan humour style.

The movie is set to release on the big screen in local languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.