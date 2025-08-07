India’s SuperGaming raises US$15 million in Series B funding

India’s game development studio SuperGaming announced on 6 August the successful completion of its US$15 million (approx Rs 131 Crore) Series B funding round.

The round attracted a mix of investors, including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Neowiz (Korea), Loud (Brazil), Barings and Steadview Capital. The round saw participation from Web3 ecosystem pioneers like Polygon Ventures, Sandeep Nailwal, Decentralised, 4th Revolution Capital, 32-Bit Ventures, King River Capital, Ryze Labs, Ed3n Ventures, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R Santos, Emfarsis, Cristian Manea and Visceral Capital. Returning backers, including lead investor SkyCatcher, Aet Japan, and Bace Capital reaffirm their long-term belief in SuperGaming’s vision and execution.

This US$15 million Series B round comes after SuperGaming’s US$5.5 million Series A in October 2021 and combines fresh funding with prior contributions from returning investors, underscoring their sustained confidence in the company’s vision and execution.

SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale has won Google Play’s Best Made in India award for 2024.

“Our investment in SuperGaming pairs Bandai Namco’s global IP expertise with the team’s deep understanding of India’s gaming ecosystem, opening the door to growth in India and beyond. We also view SuperPlatform, an infrastructure that accelerates the creation of large scale, community-driven multiplayer games, as an additional strength that enriches the experiences SuperGaming already brings to players,” said Bandai Namco 021 fund investor Natsuhiro Maruyama.

“In a market crowded with demos and pitch decks, SuperGaming has done what few others can, they have shipped. Launching a game, especially one as ambitious as Indus, is no small feat. It shows execution, resilience, and deep player understanding in a hyperlocal market like India. We’re backing SuperGaming not just for what they’re building, but because they’re already delivering and that’s what makes all the difference,” said 1UpFund general partner, Microsoft Game Studios co-creator and Xbox co-founder Ed Fries.

The new capital will channel Indus Battle Royale’s expansion into international markets, beginning with Latin America in partnership with Loud. Home for its highly engaged mobile gaming community and vibrant esports scene, Latam (Latin America) region marks the first step in SuperGaming’s broader international rollout strategy. The fund will also be used to scale the company’s game development capabilities and invest in top-tier talent, while continuing to create new original IPs and deepen its publisher partnerships.

“We led SuperGaming’s series A round in 2021 and are now leaning into our original thesis with a recent financing round. Our thesis is straight forward, India is the fastest growing gaming market globally and from that will emerge the next global giants in gaming. Our first round was about scaling development capabilities and this round is now about scaling global and unique hyper local publishing approaches. I’m excited about the multiple product launches the team has planned for Latin America and Middle East this year,” said Skycatcher founder and fund manager Sia Kamalie.

The Series B funding will primarily fuel SuperPlatform’s global expansion, targeting game developers and publishers in emerging markets who lack resources to build comparable proprietary backend technology. With comprehensive features including AI-assisted game development and monetisation tools, advanced analytics, social systems, SuperPlatform addresses the lifecycle of modern live service games.

SuperPlatform, developed in partnership with Google cloud, represents SuperGaming’s most strategic asset and the primary focus for the Series B capital deployment. The cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solution is meticulously designed for building and managing global, hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games for lower end devices in emerging markets.

“I’ve always dreamed of seeing a world-class gaming studio emerge from India, and if anyone can make that a reality, I believe it’s SuperGaming. Their momentum speaks volumes about the team’s passion and drive. But what excites me is how they understand the stakes: in gaming, the experience is the product, and the global bar for quality is incredibly high. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see them take their battle royale game Indus to the world,” said Polygon Ventures co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

SuperGaming CEO and co-founder Roby John said, “We are at an inflection point where India’s role in gaming evolves from a consumer market to a driving force in innovation, and this investment fuels that transition. Indus Battle Royale is just our beginning. It is a showcase of quality and scale that we can achieve. But our deeper mission is to empower the gaming ecosystem through SuperPlatform. We’re providing developers worldwide with the tech backbone to bring their most ambitious visions to life, including seamless integration of Web3.”

SuperGaming also plans to accelerate the development of its proprietary technology platforms— Indus Engine and SuperPlatform, which power its games and tools for live operations, telemetry, and community engagement.