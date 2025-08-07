Gkids brings ‘Evangelion’ classics to blu-ray

Gkids, the producer and distributor of artist-driven animation, has confirmed the blu-ray release of Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone and Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance on 21 October. Both titles, part of the acclaimed Rebuild of Evangelion film series, will also be available on major digital platforms from 16 September. Distribution will be handled by Shout! Studios, a Canadian video game developer Radial Entertainment, with pre-orders now open.

The blu-ray editions will include exclusive extras: a 16-page booklet for Evangelion: 1.11 and a 20-page booklet for Evangelion: 2.22. In addition to that, trailers, promotional videos, and omitted scenes will be included.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise remains one of animation’s most influential sagas since its debut in 1995, spawning films, manga, and a global fanbase. The rebuild project was launched with the film series Evangelion: 1.11 released in 2007, followed by Evangelion: 2.22 in 2009, Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo in 2012, and concluded with Evangelion: 3.0 Plus 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time created by Hideaki Anno.

Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone marks the beginning of the film Rebuild of Evangelion, a reimagining of Hideaki Anno’s iconic anime. In a world scarred by second impact – one of the major events in the series, the pivotal character from the series known as Fourth Angel launches an attack on Tokyo-3, placing humanity’s survival in the hands of the secretive special government agency known as Nerv. The teenager Shinji Ikari is recruited to pilot the giant bio-mechanical weapon Eva-01, fighting alongside the pilot Eva-00 pilot Rei Ayanami. When pilot Eva-01 is critically damaged in battle with the Sixth Angel, Nerv operations chief Misato Katsuragi makes a desperate plan to channel all of Japan’s electrical power into Eva-01’s positron cannon for a final strike.

Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance picks up the story with much more complex themes and adds new characters to its rosters. Mari Illustrious-Makinami pilots the experimental provisional unit-05 to destroy the resurrected Third Angel, while pilot Asuka Langley-Shikinami and Eva-02 take down the Seventh Angel. Soon after, the Eighth Angel attacks Nerv headquarters. During testing, pilot Eva-03 is overtaken by the parasitic Ninth Angel and Shinji is deployed to stop it, only to discover that the pilot of unit-02 Asuka is trapped inside. In a controversial move, commander Gendoh Ikari overrides Shinji’s control with the dummy system, forcing Eva-01 into a brutal fight against Eva-03.

Along with the release of the blue print of the anime series, the franchise has also announced bonuses for both titles.

Gkids has previously released the original 26-episode Neon Genesis Evangelion series and the films Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death (True) 2, The End of Evangelion, and Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time.