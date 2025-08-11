Tathastu launches Houdini-focused learning channel

Tathastu Techno Solution and Tathastu Studio have launched “Unlocking Houdini,” a new YouTube channel aimed at VFX artists, animators and creative technologists.

The platform will feature in-depth Houdini tutorials, expert tips, production hacks and behind-the-scenes content. It is designed to cater to both industry professionals and beginners exploring SideFX Houdini software.

According to the companies, the channel will cover a mix of content formats including live sessions, short-form training videos and showcases. Viewers can expect insights into workflows, problem-solving techniques and practical applications in visual effects production.

“Unlocking Houdini is not just about showcasing VFX; it’s about empowering artists to unlock their true potential,” said Tathastu Techno Solution and Tathastu Studio CEO & co-founder Chetan Jain. “Through expert-led tutorials, exclusive tips, and hands-on insights, we’re creating a space where artists can learn, grow, and elevate their craft. This channel is built to equip creators with the tools and knowledge to shape the future of VFX. We’re excited to watch our community transform through learning and collaboration.”

“From live sessions to quick trainings, Unlocking Houdini is our live wire to empower artists with real-time learning, updates, and hands-on Houdini mastery for the next generation of VFX artists,” said VFX supervisor and Tathastu Studio co-owner & head of studio Venu Victo.