CyberPowerPC India unveils all new experience zone for gamers, creators, and streamers

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
CyberPowerPC has unveiled its first-ever Experience Zone at Vishal Peripherals, a free, open-to-all hub designed for gamers, streamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts to experience high-performance hardware firsthand. The initiative marks the beginning of a long-term association between CyberPowerPC India and Vishal Peripherals
Free and open to all, the zone is equipped with high-performance CyberPowerPC gaming and creator PCs. Unlike a typical retail display, it has been designed as a real-world playground. Visitors will be able to test how better hardware changes performance in the moments that matter, whether it is shaving milliseconds off a reaction time in FPS games, rendering edits faster, or improving stream quality.
Gamers can explore popular esports and AAA titles including PUBG PC, Valorant, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, EAFC, Need for Speed, Grand Theft Auto, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Creators can try industry-standard tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, Blender, and Sketchup. For many mobile gamers, the space also provides their first-ever chance to feel what PC gaming is like before investing in a rig. This experience zone aligns with the broader momentum around esports in India. After the parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, which supports esports and restricts real-money gaming,
“We are delighted to partner with Vishal Peripherals to bring this experience zone to life. Our goal is to let gamers, streamers, and creators walk in, try our machines, and truly feel the difference that the right CPU, GPU, memory, and cooling can make, whether in reaction time, stream quality, or a render queue,” said CyberPowerPC India chief operating officer Vishal Parekh. “With esports and gaming content in India growing rapidly and now receiving official recognition, we want to help shape the future of PC gaming and establish a strong, lasting footprint. This experience zone is just the beginning and reflects our shared commitment to growing India’s PC-gaming ecosystem through consistent, on-ground engagement.”
On this partnership, Vishal Peripherals director Vikash Hisariya said, “For over 27 years, Vishal Peripherals has been at the forefront of delivering trusted technology solutions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Partnering with CyberPowerPC India to launch this Experience Zone is a natural extension of that journey. This space is not just about showcasing powerful PCs, but about creating real experiences that inspire confidence, nurture talent, and prepare the next generation of gamers and creators. Together, we aim to host tournaments, workshops, and community sessions that make world-class technology approachable and exciting.”
The launch builds on CyberPowerPC India’s first anniversary in the market and a series of grassroots initiatives. The brand recently unveiled an esports masterclass series to educate gamers and parents through sessions led by industry stakeholders, athletes, and creators.