‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, who created the beloved Dragon Ball franchise, passed away on 1 March at the age of 68. The Dragon Ball official website announced the news on 8 March, revealing that he died due to acute subdural hematoma, a type of brain injury.

A funeral service was held with Toriyama’s family and relatives. The dates for his official farewell have not been announced.

A working artist since 1978, Toriyama created the sci-fi comedy anime series Dr. Slump (1980-1984) and the now highly popular series Dragon Ball (1984-1995). Since it began serialisation in the comic magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan in 1984, Dragon Ball has branched out into various media, including anime and games, as well as spawned a plethora of merchandise, and continues to have new works produced. The IP has five anime titles – Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Z Kai and Dragon Ball Super. It can be called a global phenomenon which is enjoyed till this day. Toriyama has worked on the IP’s video games as well.

In India, Dragon Ball Z Kai airs on Cartoon Network in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The franchise’s website expressed its regret at Toriyama’s death stating, “he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm” and that “he would have many more things to achieve.” The website expressed its gratitude to fans of his work saying that its because of them that Toriyama was able to continue his creative activities for more than 45 years. “We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come,” it said.

Here’s how fans shared their condolences and expressed their love for the artist on Twitter:

Rest in peace to Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball series



Our childhood hero and an inspiration to all other anime/manga



R.I.P Akira Toriyama pic.twitter.com/WSx7R9eSPU — Sumit (@SumitHansd) March 8, 2024

#AkiraToriyama, thank you for giving me one of my most cherished childhood memories, running from school just to catch the 2nd part of the original #DragonBall and Goku riding the waves on kintoun (筋斗雲). 💔🌊 pic.twitter.com/nsVI36XlHA — MarcyMultiVersus (@hisdarkmateria) March 8, 2024

I hope he knows just how special him and his work was. Never will be seen again. Thank you for showing it to us. Thank you for making my childhood. Thank you for giving me Dragon Ball. Thank you for giving me Gohan. Rest in peace, Akira Toriyama pic.twitter.com/LEa4j5pMLZ — Detective Gohan🕵️‍♂️ #ThankYouToriyama (@GohanPrivhan) March 8, 2024

Rest in peace, Akira Toriyama.



Thank you for teaching us to never give up, to always hold on and push through the darkest of times with enthusiasm and a smile.



I will never forget what you've done for me, my friends or my family. You changed the world. https://t.co/Fkgr2god85 pic.twitter.com/dPTZo24oAc — Mark (@TotallyNotMark) March 8, 2024