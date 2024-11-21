‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!’ announces first International tour in UK

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! announced its first-ever international tour, which will kick off in the UK with six performances at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 15 and 16 March 2025.

This immersive concert experience for kids and families will feature an interactive musical performance that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects, and acrobatics with performances of cirque-level quality, all designed for Disney Jr.’s most devoted young fans. After the UK debut, the tour will continue to the Middle East and Asia, with additional tour dates for 2025 to be announced later.

In Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! Mickey Mouse is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the iconic Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with all his favourite pals, including Minnie, Goofy, Ariel, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Ginny and Bitsy from SuperKitties. But when mysterious green weather keeps interrupting all the fun, Team Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends must step in to help save the day — and their playdate.

“We are so excited to bring our live show Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! to international markets, including the UK and the Middle East for the very first time in 2025. We cannot wait for even more of our youngest fans worldwide to interact with the iconic Clubhouse from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and other beloved Disney Jr. characters, including SuperKitties and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ live on stage,” said Disney Entertainment Networks franchise management, integrated planning and licensing senior VP Jennifer Rogers Doyle.

“Disney Jr. Live has been delivering memories and magic to families in the US for the past six years. It is so exciting to have the opportunity to bring that same magic to the UK and the rest of the world, bringing children closer to their favourite iconic Disney Jr. Characters,” said Terrapin Station Entertainment producer Jonathan Shank.

“We are thrilled to embark on this incredible journey of bringing the Disney Jr. show to audiences around the world. Showcasing its most beloved characters, this production promises an unforgettable experience for the entire family. For children, it will be pure magic, and for adults, a chance to relive cherished memories. We couldn’t be more delighted to share it with audiences in such iconic and prestigious venues as the Royal Festival Hall and beyond,” said Proactiv Entertainment, the international promoter CEO Nicolás Renna.

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! features hit songs from several popular Disney Jr. series, including Hot Dog! from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Do the Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (written by series’ composer/songwriter Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy) and Oopsie Kitty from SuperKitties (written by series’ songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin).