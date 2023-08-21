Disney Junior recently made several key programming announcements. The announcements were made by Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.
The three-day Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event celebrates the stories of Disney Junior’s hit series, and will move to Downtown Disney District on 19 and 20 August.
Other announcements included a new Playdate with Winnie the Pooh and Me & Winnie the Pooh shorts, which debuted today on Disney Junior YouTube and Disney Junior.
New projects
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 — working title — (New episodes coming 2025 on Disney Junior and Disney+)
The show is being produced by Disney Television Animation, Rob LaDuca is the executive producer. Kim Duran serves as the co-producer/story editor.
In the next iteration of Disney Junior’s Emmy Award-winning global hit series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (working title), Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventures filled with songs, laughs, handy helping, and fun new surprises. The new series will see the clubhouse expanding with a brand-new area just for Minnie and the addition of Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey’s trusted teddy bear, who will make surprise appearances in multiple episodes. Beloved by preschool fans and their families around the world, the series combines the rich heritage of Disney’s beloved classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation and introduces a whole new generation of preschoolers to Mickey and his pals. The series originally premiered in 2006 and became a pop culture phenomenon that is still breaking records today with over four billion views on Disney Junior’s YouTube Channel, including for the iconic ‘Hot Dog Dance’ video.
Mickey And Friends Trick Or Treats — (Premieres 1 October on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney XD at 7 pm EDT/PDT; streaming 2 October on Disney+)
The show is being produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Disney Junior. David H. Brooks is the director/producer and John Harvatine IV is the supervising producer.
In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he’s ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes. The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black (The Lion Guard).
Special holiday episodes
SuperKitties — (A full-length Halloween episode premieres 25 September on Disney Junior at 7 pm EDT/PDT; shortly thereafter on Disney+)
The show is being produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Junior. The creator/executive producer is Paula Rosenthal and Kirk Van Wormer is the co-executive producer.
SuperKitties follows the action-packed adventures of four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and pawesome place. In the Halloween episode titled “Howloween Cat,” the pets’ Howloween treats go missing all over Kittydale, so the SuperKitties must track down the thief.
Pupstruction — (A spooky Halloween episode premieres 27 September on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT; streaming same day on Disney+)
The show is being produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior. The creator/executive producer is Travis Braun, the executive producer is Vic Cook, the co-producer/story editor is Robyn Brown and Abigail Nesbitt is the supervising director.
Pupstruction premiered in June 2023 and follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team — a doggone hard-working construction crew ranging from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies. It centres on Phinny, an innovative young corgi who might be the smallest pup on the crew but proves that you don’t need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas. In the Halloween episode titled “Happy Howl-o-ween/The House of Howls,” Bobby Boots (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) thinks he wasn’t invited to Pupstruction’s Howl-O-Ween party, and Tank doesn’t think he’s brave enough to help build a haunted house.
Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends — (A Rosh Hashanah-themed episode featuring The Thing – aka Ben Grimm – premieres 15 September on Disney Channel at 8:30 am EDT/PDT and Disney Junior at 1 pm EDT/PDT; streaming shortly thereafter on Disney+)
The show is being produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Harrison Wilcox is the executive producer, the co-executive producers are Bart Jennett and Chris Moreno. Becca Topol serves as the co-producer/story editor and the supervising producer is Steve Grover.
In a new Web-Spinners storyline introduced into the series this summer, Spidey, with the help of Iron Man (voiced by John Stamos), creates new hi-tech suits and gear that lets the Spidey Team stop baddies and help people —not just in their friendly neighbourhood, but now all over the world. The storyline will continue into season three, debuting next year, and brings into the fold new characters joining the ranks of other well-known Marvel Super Heroes and villains who have appeared in the series, including The Thing (voiced by Andy Milder), Ms. Marvel’s teleporting dog, Lockjaw (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), and the power-hungry robot supervillain Zola (voiced by Trevor Devall). In the episode titled “An UnBEElievable Rosh Hashanah,” Gobby steals all of the bees, so Team Spidey and The Thing must get them back and save Rosh Hashanah.
Mickey Mouse Funhouse — (A Halloween-themed episode premieres 26 September on Disney Junior at 7 pm EDT/PDT; a Dia de los Muertos-themed episode premieres Friday, 6 October on Disney Channel at 10 am EDT/PDT and Disney Junior at 12:05 pm EDT/PDT; both episodes streaming shortly thereafter on Disney+).
The show is being produced by Disney Television Animation. Phil Weinstein serves as the executive producer/supervising director, the co-executive producer/supervising story editor is Thomas Hart. Mark Drop is the story editor and Steve Walby is the producer.
The animated series Mickey Mouse Funhouse‘ introduces preschoolers’ first pal, Mickey Mouse, and his friends — Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto — to Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse, who takes the Sensational Six on adventures of all types to unique worlds that inspire the imagination. In the Halloween-themed episode titled “The Curious Case of the Kooky Scientist,” premiering 26 September, Mickey and the gang are off to Halloweenville to see kooky scientist Von Drake’s newest invention. Then, in the episode premiering 6 October titled “Stink, Stank, Stunk! /Día de los Muertos,” Mickey and the gang discover the Grand Pumpkin and must return it to Halloweenville before it rots away, and Donald’s pal Panchito invites the gang to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Mexico City.
Casting news
Disney Junior’s Ariel — (Premieres 2024 on Disney Junior and Disney+)
The show is being produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, the executive producer is Lynne Southerland, the producer is Ezra Edmond, Kuni Tomita serves as the supervising director, Chrystin Garland is the art director and the story editors are Norma P. Sepulveda and Keith Wagner.
Mykal-Michelle Harris (Raven’s Home) has been cast in the lead role of Ariel in “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid. Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs (Rent) and Amber Riley (Glee) will voice King Triton and Ursula in the series, which follows eight-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. In addition to Harris, Diggs and Riley, the series stars Elizabeth Phoenix Caro (The Christmas Chronicles) and Cruz Flateau (SuperKitties) as Ariel’s friends Lucia and Fernie, respectively, and Gracen Newton (Puppy Dog Pals) as Flounder.
Robogobo — (Premieres 2024 on Disney Junior and Disney+)
The show is being produced by Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior and developed for television by Matt Hoverman. The creator/executive producer/director is Chris Gilligan and the story editors are Matt Hoverman, Andy Guerda and Brandon Violette.
A plethora of noteworthy stars — including Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill and Dulé Hill — have been cast in recurring guest star roles for Disney Junior’s next new series RoboGobo. They join a talented roster of young voice actors, including Ja’Siah Young (Raising Dion), Brayden Morgan (Slumberkins), Azuri Hardy Jones (My Adventures with Superman), Gracen Newton (Puppy Dog Pals), newcomer Leili Ahmadyar and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb), who voice lead character Dax (Young) and his five adorable adopted pets, Booster, Allie, Hopper, Shelly and Wingo. After being given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax, the pets are on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learn how to become a family in the process.
Premiere date/months
Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Aare In — (Premieres 6 September on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9:25 am EDT/PDT; streaming same day on Disney+)
The show is being produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Disney Junior. The executive producer is Jamie Mitchell, writer is Chelsea Beyl, director/producer is David H. Brooks and John Harvatine IV is the supervising producer:
In this new short-form series inspired by Disney Junior’s Peabody Award-winning Doc McStuffins, Doc welcomes Bella Bunnynose (voiced by Kate Micucci), an adorable plush bunny who dreams of being a toy doctor just like Doc. Bella joins the toys in the clinic and learns from Doc as her intern. The series’ lead voice cast, including Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Doc), Lara Jill Miller (as Lambie), Robbie Rist (as Stuffy), Jess Harnell (as Chilly) and Loretta Devine (as Hallie), will reprise their roles in the shorts.
Firebuds — (Season two premieres in November on Disney Junior and Disney+)
The show is being produced by Disney Television Animation, the creator/executive producer is Craig Gerber, producer is Craig Simpson, the supervising director is Robb Pratt and story editors are Krystal Banzon and Jeremy Shipp.
Firebuds follows a group of friends, all children of first responders, who embark on adventures to help their community and learn what it truly means to be a hero. Building off the success of the series’ debut, season two features a forest rescue theme and finds the Firebuds crew back with some new friends and equipped with new gear to use in the great outdoors. Throughout the new season, the Firebuds embark on daring forest rescues while continuing to help their neighbours in Gearbox Grove.
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — (New episodes premiering 8 November on Disney Junior and Disney+; More new episodes coming 2024)
The show is being produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, the showrunner/executive producer is Michael Olson and the executive producers are James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Elliot M. Bour serves as the supervising director/co-producer and the consulting producer is Lamont Magee.
Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. A new batch of episodes, including a Life Day holiday episode, will debut on Disney Junior and Disney+ on 8 November. The Life Day episode will follow Master Yoda, Master Zia and Jedi younglings Kai, Lys and Nubs as they take a trip to Kashyyyk to celebrate Life Day and learn more about the Wookiee’s holiday traditions.