Star Wars: Visions is a one-shot comic inspired by the animated anthology series of the same name. Through Star Wars stories, each unique artist is able to share their legacy with readers through this multicultural effort. Peach Momoko, a comic book legend, will create the inaugural issue of the series.

Marvel mentioned in a statement, “Momoko previously blended classic Marvel Comics characters storylines with Japanese folklore in breathtaking fashion in her acclaimed Demon Days saga. And earlier this year, readers got a haunting look at Momoko’s interpretation of the ways of the Sith in Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1. Now see Momoko’s imagination fully unleashed with a twisted tale about embracing the power of the dark side! The story will introduce a whole new cast of characters that fans can check out now in Momoko’s original design sheets!”

Talking about the comic Momoko said, “I really enjoy thinking about how to tell my own version of Star Wars, while keeping in mind the concepts of the original universe. I wanted to tell a story about a cult. And I felt within the Star Wars universe, the dark side was something that ties to when a human, or something living, loses itself and then wants to rely on believing something in order to have hope to live.”

The official synopsis of the comic reads as Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown around him and are worshiping the dark side. Ankok believes she is the successor to the Legacy of the Sith with her dark side powers! But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth…even if it kills them!

Star Wars: Visions – Peach Momoko #1 will be available through Marvel Comics on 15 November 2023.