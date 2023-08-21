Samsung in collaboration with Nexon has announced its first gaming title The First Descendant with High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10+. Later this month, at Gamescom 2023, the third-person co-op action RPG shooter will make its official debut.

According to Samsung, HDR10+ Gaming Technology gives gamers the finest HDR gaming experience by enhancing colour, contrast and brightness. It also provides for more accurate rendering of details in dark shadows and dazzling highlights, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in their gaming journey.

HDR10+ Gaming provides an optimised experience that avoids the need to fiddle with multiple manual settings. According to Samsung, it allows for improved gameplay with near-instant responses thanks to low latency and variable refresh rate capabilities. Furthermore, the standard offers tools to developers that enable consistent and dependable HDR gaming experiences across all HDR10+ Gaming displays.

According to the firm, the HDR10+ ecosystem currently boasts 155 partners and over 7,000 certified products, including TVs, monitors, projectors, smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, and more.

The crossplay open beta test of The First Descendant will commence on 19 September, announced Nexon.