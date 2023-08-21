Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ brands, Cartoon Network and Pogo, have unveiled the 16th edition of their School Contact Program (SCP) in India, an initiative that connects with over one million children.

The SCP will reach out to young minds in nearly 1400 schools across 16 cities from 21 August until the end of October. It encapsulates two concepts: Cartoon Network’s theme “Titans of Tomorrow” champions recycling and energy conservation as essential components of children’s daily lives, fostering their active contribution to a better society. Conversely, Pogo’s theme “Heroes of Kindness” is dedicated to cultivating a more positive, joyful and healthier community by inspiring and promoting various acts of kindness among individuals.

Warner Bros. Discovery head of kids cluster South Asia Uttam Pal Singh said, “Through the much-loved cartoon characters and interactive content, our aim is to inspire students to become catalysts for positive change. By incorporating themes like “Titans of Tomorrow” and “Heroes of Kindness” into the program, we intend to nurture essential qualities such as kindness and best practices related to conservation and recycling within their lifestyles.”

With associate sponsors including Exo, Kellogg’s Chocos, and game partner Topps, the “Titans of Tomorrow” program is akin to the ethos of Teen Titans Go! characters. The “Heroes of Kindness” initiative, backed by Kellogg’s Chocos, Godrej Good Knight, and Ziggy Donuts, spotlights characters like Chhota Bheem, Little Singham, and Titoo.

Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia head of marketing – OTT and linear Azmat Jagmag, said, “Bringing fans closer to their favourite cartoon characters from Cartoon Network and Pogo is vital to our fan-first strategy. The 16th edition of the School Contact Program aims to captivate kids’ imagination and nurture positive personality traits through engaging activities. We are excited to design an initiative that encourages kindness and teamwork in young minds, all while delighting our fans across 16 cities.”

As part of the engagement program, a forty-minute thematic session is being planned for each school. These sessions will include icebreaker sessions, discussions about sustainability, and promoting acts of kindness into the daily routines of students. Additionally, the program will include hands-on environmental activities leading to a ceremony where students make a promise to make thoughtful and responsible choices for the planet’s improvement. The participating students will receive goodie bags and certificates from Pogo and Cartoon Network.

The SCP will be held in cities like Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.