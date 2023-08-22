Photo Courtesy: Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénica

After Los Angeles, the film-and-orchestra concert Bugs Bunny at the Symphony is returning to Mexico with a four-city tour this coming fall. It will be playing in Mexico City, Puebla, Monterrey and a triumphant return to Guadalajara.

Presented by FR Producciones, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénica, and Representaciones Árinder, S.C., in conjunction with Industrial FX Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, the concert plays in Puebla on Sunday, 22 October 2023 at Auditorio del Complejo Cultural Universitario de la Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla; in Mexico City on Sunday, 5 November at Auditorio Nacional; in Monterrey on Sunday, 12 November at Auditorio Pabellón M; and in Guadalajara on Saturday, 25 November at Sala Plácido Domingo, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas.

In Guadalajara, the orchestra will once again be Orquesta Solistas de América, which wowed audiences with their brilliant performances last February at Conjunto Santander.

This Mexico tour comes during the 100th Anniversary celebration year of Warner Bros., of which Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes characters and animated shorts have been a beloved treasure of the studio’s history. This latest version pairs 16 Looney Tunes shorts projected on the big screen, including What’s Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, Baton Bunny, Zoom and Bored, and Corny Concerto — plus five brand new animated shorts — while their classically-infused Carl Stalling scores are played live.

Conducted by George Daugherty and created by Daugherty and David Ka Lik Wong, the concert has been touring the world with major symphony orchestras. Daugherty and producing partner Wong have received Primetime Emmys as executive producers of ABC’s animation-and-live action production of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, which Daugherty also directed, wrote, and conducted, and for which he was also Emmy- nominated for Outstanding Music Direction. Daugherty and Wong have been executive producers and writers of the PBS/Sesame Workshop children’s series Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat, and both received Emmy nominations for Rhythm & Jam, their series of ABC network music education specials.

In 1990, Daugherty and Wong created Bugs Bunny On Broadway, which made its debut at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre, and along with its sequel Bugs Bunny at the Symphony has since played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses all over the world, to audiences of over two million people.

Warner Bros. Discovery Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony is a 130-minute concert, with one 20-minute intermission.