Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation revealed that their new series Tiny Toons Looniversity premieres 9 September at 9 pm ET/PT on Cartoon Network with new episodes debuting every week. Fans will be able to stream all 10 episodes of the first season on Max beginning 8 September.

Rebooting the Emmy Award-winning Tiny Toon Adventures for a new generation, Tiny Toons Looniversity follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

The voice cast includes Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. The series also welcomes back Tiny Toon Adventures alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (Attitudes!) and Nate Cash (Adventure Time) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

New episodes of Tiny Toons Looniversity will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Cartoon Network.