Independent content streaming platform iTAP has partnered with OTTplay Premium to offer curated subscription plans tailored to cater to a diverse audience at a special price.

OTTplay Premium’s Smart recommendation engine ensures that users have access to movies and shows that align with their tastes and language preferences. The aggregation platform includes a selection of Hindi, English and South Indian OTT streamers.

This partnership will encompass marketing and distribution initiatives, with OTTplay Premium leveraging its large subscriber base to promote and distribute iTAP’s diverse range of content.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for iTAP as it will help us to bring our unique content to a wider audience via OTTplay Premium’s extensive consumer base and facilitate mutually benefitting co-branding activities with zero-cost marketing,” said iTAP CMO Haroon Shergill. “We are excited to witness the mutual growth and success this synergy will bring.”

The inclusion of iTAP’s content will further enrich the viewing experience for users of OTTplay Premium. The association aligns perfectly with iTAP’s vision to redefine the digital entertainment landscape, bringing content diversity to millions of users.