Online poker platform PokerBaazi announced a strategic partnership with PokerGO, a poker streaming OTT content company based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The partnership will see both the companies bring top poker content in the Hindi language to Indian audiences. With the objective of amping up the growing awareness of poker in India, this collaboration will showcase content covering some of the world’s best poker players.

The partnership comes at a time when PokerBaazi is witnessing growth not just from metros but from Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India. With this partnership, Indian poker enthusiasts can now indulge in the thrill and excitement of poker action from anywhere, from tournaments like World Series of Poker to poker series such as High Stakes Poker, Poker After Dark, and more. The content will be released in Hindi and will go live on PokerGO India’s social media handles as well as on the PokerBaazi application.

PokerGO president Mori Eskandani said, “Together with market leader PokerBaazi, we form the strongest and most robust poker entertainment offering servicing India. Poker is a global game, and India’s appetite for the game is no secret and only going to grow. We are proud to partner with PokerBaazi and expand poker’s reach.”

Commenting on the partnership, Baazi Games founder and CEO Navkiran Singh said, “Viewership of content has been an important factor in the growth of most global sports and poker is no different. Our partnership with PokerGO will not only bring highly engaging poker content but also enable the viewers to constantly learn about the sport by watching the masters of the game at play.”