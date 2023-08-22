The launch date for the upcoming first-person action game Ghostrunner 2 has been officially revealed by publisher 505 Games. The company first indicated that it will eventually launch a sequel to Ghostrunner back in 2021.

Before Gamescom 2023, a new trailer displaying the world of Ghostrunner 2 was released. This time, it appears that players will be venturing beyond the city and the desolate sections around Dharma Tower.

The official description of the game reads: Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity.

Featuring incredible katana combat mechanics, a deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes, and all the action you loved about Ghostrunner. Plus, boss fights are more interactive, giving players freedom to choose how to survive battles against the toughest opponents.

On 26 October, Ghostrunner 2 will launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, revealed 505 Games. The game will be released in three different editions: a £34.99 Standard Edition, a £44.99 Digital Deluxe Edition, and a £64.99 digital Brutal Edition.