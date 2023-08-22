VFX veteran Yates Holley and creative director John Kim have founded Workproduct, a technology-forward production studio in Los Angeles, USA. The studio brings together multidisciplinary artists from the world of visual effects, animation, design and live action to create global brand campaigns.

Workproduct represents a diverse roster of ten boutique VFX studios, animation teams and individual directors throughout the US, Europe and Australia. These creators work individually and collectively to offer a scalable list of services, from brand strategy to end-to-end content production, visual effects and immersive experience development.

The studio’s roster includes VFX and animation studios Rocketlab and Proper, animation studios Yatta Studio and Papaton, automotive visualisation studio Rideview, audio collective Dynamite Laser Beam, and directors Matt Boman, Tommy Wooh, Blackmilk, Maciek Sokalski, and Warcat.

“Our goal in developing Workproduct was to create a diverse roster of creative talent and a flexible business model that allows us to morph our services and build bespoke creative teams for a huge range of brand client challenges,” Holley commented. “From the ideation stage to the final post, we can draw on this rich roster of individuals and creative studios to offer creative support at any scale. We wanted to expand on the traditional production company model and represent a team that spans various disciplines – from visual effects and animation to live-action and immersive entertainment. We are here to break the rules and take risks along the way.”

Holley, who is a founding partner of the studio as well as its managing executive producer, has nearly two decades of award-winning CG and interactive advertising experience. He has worked with global brands such as Disney, Nike, Coca-Cola, Google, Apple and Samsung, which has earned him multiple Cannes Lions and AICP trophies.

The other founding partner Kim comes with a prominent career in the agency domain, catering to renowned automotive brands such as Toyota, Mazda, Kia and Lexus. In addition to his role at Workproduct, Kim is the founder of rostered collective Rideview, a niche creative offering developing photo-real CGI and real-time content for the automotive industry.