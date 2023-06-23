The new animated reboot Tiny Toons Looniversity reintroduces classic characters from the original Tiny Toon Adventures series.

It features an all-star voice cast comprise of Looney Tunes and Tiny Toons alumni, and new voices putting their Looney spin on these beloved characters. The series will debut this fall on Cartoon Network and Max.

The freshman class entering Acme Looniversity— the esteemed institution of higher hijinks learning includes: Babs Bunny (voiced by Ashleigh Hairston)– Fraternal twin Babs Bunny hops through life with an “in it to win it” attitude. One part class president, one part class clown, she’s at Acme to pursue her dreams of being the next big cartoon director.

Buster Bunny (voiced by Looney Tunes Cartoons Emmy Award-winner Eric Bauza)– Buster, the other half of the Bunny twins, is the kind of best friend anyone could ask for. This bunny’s got an encyclopaedic knowledge of all things toon, and he’s going to use that with his natural comic talents to follow in the toon star footsteps of his hero, Bugs Bunny.

Hamton J. Pig (voiced by David Errigo Jr.)– A nervous, sweet as peach cobbler pie pig who is at Acme to become the first toon in his family to be a doctor, repairing other toons who have been bonked, spronked, and splatted.

Plucky Duck (voiced by David Errigo Jr.)– A joyfully snobbish mallard who is an expert at putting himself first. He’s at Acme to the next Daniel Duck Lewis, a goal his frenemy Buster constantly gets in the way of.

Sweetie Bird (voiced by Tessa Netting)– A punk rebel canary here to smash the patriarchy and rock campus karaoke night. She’s the first one to go to bat for her friends, whether they want it or not.

One will get to witness Tiny Toons freshman class hilariously hone their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

The Acme Looniversity faculty stars Tiny Toon Adventures alums Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, and Candi Milo, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, and Dean Granny, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Eric Bauza voices Daffy Duck and Gossamer, and Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Cree Summer also reprises her fan-favourite role as Elmyra.

Animation and Amblin Television’s Emmy Award-winning Tiny Toon Adventures for a new generation, following Babs, Buster, and the rest of the crew to Acme Looniversity. At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

The series is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register and Amblin Television presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (Throwing Shade podcast) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer. Nate Cash (Adventure Time) serves as co-executive producer.