The Indian smartphone brand iQOO has announced the return of mega esports tournament iQOO Pro Series. Pushing the boundaries of gaming performance, this tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, competition and the ultimate celebration of mobile gaming.

The iQOO Pro Series will feature an astounding prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. This investment showcases iQOO’s dedication to nurturing the esports landscape in India and providing players with incredible opportunities to shine on the national stage.

The event will witness the participation of the top 24 teams from across the country, each vying for glory and the chance to claim their share of the magnificent prize pool for a total of six days. From heart-pounding battles to jaw-dropping strategies, spectators can expect nothing less than adrenaline-fueled action that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Renowned for its high-performance smartphones built with gamers in mind, the smartphone company presents the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro as the official phone of the championship. The phone features cutting-edge technology, powerful processors and seamless gaming experience.

The entire six days of the event will be broadcast live on the official iQOO esports channel.