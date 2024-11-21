Apple TV+ shares trailer of ‘Wonder Pets: In the City’ coming this December

Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for Wonder Pets: In the City, the all-new animated preschool original series premiering globally on 13 December.

Official synopsis reads: Wonder Pets: In the City introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day — because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Wonder Pets: In the City is developed by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Oxley, who serves as the executive producer alongside Steve Altiere (Pretzel and the Puppies) and co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser.

The voice talents of the series include newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate. This music-forward series features Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning composers and is accompanied by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.