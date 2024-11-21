Digitoonz Spain and Morgana Studios to co-develop ‘YugiBao’ brand

Digitoonz Spain and Morgana Studios have partnered to co-develop and co-own the YugiBao IP, with the aim to globally expand it as an innovative, 360º entertainment brand.

YugiBao began as an exclusive NFT collection of 1,600 handcrafted 3D characters designed by Morgana Studios. Set in a future where YugiBaos have evolved into sentient beings, they protect their soft, steamy bodies with MechBaos—personal robotic armour that shields them from environmental challenges. Each YugiBao has a distinct personality and individual story, creating a diverse and engaging universe where audiences can explore relatable, character-driven narratives. The companies believe that this backstory and fan-centric approach provide a strong foundation for YugiBao’s evolution into a multi-platform brand.

Through this collaboration, Digitoonz and Morgana Studios will work together to build a multiplatform narrative universe, tentatively titled YugiBao, and to develop a dynamic roadmap and commercial strategies for the brand, including new content production, global distribution, and cross-platform phygital experiences.

The IP targets a phased rollout for different core audiences, with a provisional timeline that initially aims to develop different gaming experiences within the most well-known platforms targeting a pre-teen audience. In a later stage, the launch of an animated series is planned, targeting younger audiences, with an expanded narrative and character development designed to connect with kids and families. Both phases will be supported by an innovative publishing plan and a consumer products program, which includes collectible toys, trading cards and several categories of licensed products, creating a unique, complete and immersive experience for fans.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Morgana Studios and co-own the YugiBao brand,” said Digitoonz Spain president Maria Bonaria Fois. “This collaboration not only allows us to combine our creative strengths but also aligns with our mission to create content that resonates globally across multiple platforms and generations. We believe in the power of the YugiBao brand: it has all the right ingredients—appealing high-quality visual storytelling, a 360º brand strategy and an established community. Now it’s time to expand its universe and together we envision an exciting future for YugiBao.“

Digitoonz founder & CEO Vikas Kumar said, “It is an honour to announce our first partnership with a Spanish studio since the launch of our office in Madrid, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that it’s with Morgana Studios: their vision and creativity align perfectly with ours. YugiBao embodies everything we look for in an IP: compelling storytelling, the playability of its characters, strong potential for licensing and merchandising development, and the ability to connect with audiences worldwide.”

Morgana Studios CEO Miguel Cabañas shared, “Finding a partner like Digitoonz, who not only shares our creative vision but also sees the powerful potential of YugiBao, has been invaluable. Together, we’re not just creating a brand; we’re building a vibrant universe that will captivate and connect with young audiences everywhere. With this partnership, YugiBao has everything it needs to break through and become a global phenomenon.”

Under this collaborative framework, Digitoonz and Morgana Studios are set to harness their combined expertise in animation, production, and IP creation to bring YugiBao to new audiences and platforms. Fans of the YugiBao universe can look forward to a host of fresh stories and contents as the brand embarks on this new chapter with a global vision.