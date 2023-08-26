Disney+ shared Rebel Crew, an exciting new featurette, to celebrate the launch of Lucasfilm’s newest series Star Wars: Ahsoka, which began streaming recently with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+. Joining the celebration, The Walt Disney Company is launching a lineup of early access Ahsoka shopDisney products for US Disney+ subscribers, which are also now available.

Starting 22 August, US-based Disney+ subscribers can purchase select Ahsoka franchise products prior to sales to the general public on 1 September 2023. Apparel, pin trading, and more encompass the early access products, which feature items such as:

Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set

Ahsoka Soft Doll plush

Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy

Ahsoka fleece and t-shirts

Ahsoka collectibles, including a bust, pin, mug and more.

During this special window, eligible subscribers can visit the shopDisney website or navigate to the Shop tab within the details pages of the series on Disney+ to scan QR codes or click on a link that will take users directly to the merchandise on shopDisney. The Shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the US.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive producer along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.