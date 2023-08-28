Gods Reign took the crown and Rs 2 crore prize pool at Skyesports Masters which took place in the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore. The team took down Revenant Esports in the thrilling two-day Grand Finale to become the inaugural champions of the esports tournament on Sunday.

The Skyesports Masters Grand Finale was the country’s first post-pandemic esports event that took place in a stadium. With more than 7,100 people registering to attend the event live, the on-ground matchup unfolded in front of a huge crowd who were gathered to cheer for their favourite CS:GO team.

Gods Reign led by Hrishikesh “Crazy_Gamer” Shenoy and comprising Anshul “KiiLSwitCh” Adarkar, Piyush “Clouda” Kalwania, Akash “Ph1NN” Bose, and Parijaat “Rev3nn” Banerjee performed to the best of their abilities to close the series 2-0 against Revenant Esports. Commenting on the victory, “Crazy_Gamer” said, “We came into the Grand Finale to win it all and I am glad that my team was able to pull it off. It truly feels amazing to win the inaugural season of the Skyesports Masters after the countless hours of practice and dedication we have put in. We are grateful to all our fans who came to the venue to support us and the others watching from home. This victory goes to them.”

The finals kicked off with both teams exchanging rounds initially to set up nail-biting action in the first map. However, Gods Reign was able to snowball a late-game round win towards the victory. The second map, though, was comparatively one-sided as Gods Reign took the command initially and prevented Revenant from making a comeback, similar to the semifinals.

The event also witnessed the presence of Karnataka Legislative Assembly member and All India Football Federation (AIFF) VP N.A. Haris who felicitated the winners. “I wish all the best to esports and our government is in support for you and anything we can do. We are always here for you,” Haris stated.

Skyesports CEO and founder Shiva Nandy said, “Congratulations to Gods Reign for their triumph in the biggest CS:GO tournament in the country. The Skyesports Masters served as a platform that showcased the talent and competitive spirit that runs through the veins of the country’s esports community. We are also grateful to N.A. Haris for gracing the event with his presence and reaffirming the government’s commitment to developing the esports ecosystem of India. Skyesports will continue to nurture the growth of esports by organising high-profile tournaments that enable competitive players along with their teams to thrive and create a name for themselves.”

Skyesports Masters kicked off with the League Stage from 8 July to 17 August as the eight franchised teams competed for the four spots in the Grand Finale. With more than 50 matches played, the tournament was a testament to the competitiveness of Counter-Strike (CS:GO) esports.