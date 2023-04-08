At Star Wars Celebration in London, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ original series Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson in the title role. Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Dawson, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla.

Ahsoka Tano, follows her debut as the character in season two of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. As a spinoff, Ahsoka is set during the events that follow the film Return of the Jedi.

The teaser trailer reveals that Ahsoka Tano senses a looming threat that could destroy the galaxy. It shows an ancient temple which could be an old Jedi building. The teaser gives a glimpse of the ‘rebel’ characters Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla.

The fans get to know about another character named Baylan played by Ray Stevenson. The teaser trailer only shows Grand Admiral Thrawn from behind, not revealing who the actor is.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who has also executive produced it alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is the co-executive producer.

Ahsoka will debut exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.