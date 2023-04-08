Looney Tunes’ iconic tornado spinning and grunting Tasmanian Devil is back with an all-new original family movie. Get ready for the comedic and touching adventure that proves every misfit can be a hero with the release of Taz: Quest For Burger.

The animated film features the familiar voice talents of Steve Blum as Taz, Hadley Gannaway as Quinn, Eric Bauza as Sid/Bandicoot Friend, Ian James Corlett as Dad/Bill, Ely Henry as Aristotle, Piotr Michael as Lou/Stan, Kevin Michael Richardson as Butch/Emo, Jon Luke Thomas as Ned/Sam, James Urbaniak as Rocky, and Kari Wahlgren as Melanie/Koala. The film is directed by Ryan Kramer from a teleplay by Bryan Condon.

Mark Marek serves as the producer for the film while Sam Register serves as the executive producer.

As per the official synopsis: After an outlaw abducts her father and steals their town’s food supply, a feisty adolescent Bandicoot named Quinn recruits The Tasmanian Devil to help her find the thief. Taz may be an ill-tempered rogue with a fearsome reputation, but he and Quinn will have to work together to track the criminal through the wilds of Tasmania and save her community.

Taz: Quest For Burger will be available on 6 June to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. One can pre-order their copy now.