The latest trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was revealed by Lucasfilm at the ExCel Center, London in Star Wars Celebration Europe. The James Mangold movie was exhibited to the eager audience during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase Panel.

Harrison Ford will again play the titular explorer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, reprising one of his most iconic roles. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, co-stars with him as the female lead. In the final instalment, other franchise newcomers Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson will also make appearances.

This time, Jones embarks on a risky voyage with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe) in search of an artefact that might alter the course of history. The two-minute clip gives viewers an overview of Jones and Shaw’s epic journey. The tone and colour of the film are reminiscent of earlier films. Since it is Indiana Jones, we can surely expect thrills and adventure, as clearly seen in the trailer.

The trailer gives a glimpse of young Indiana Jones and it is certain that de-aging technology has been used to show 80-year old Harrison Ford as young Jones. Before this, de-aging was extensively used in The Irishman which starred Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

As per Ford, Lucasfilm employed artificial intelligence to dig through all of the archival material the studio had of him, so his de-aged look is in fact his original face. A significant amount of VFX has been used in the film as is evident from the trailer. The VFX studios behind the stunning visuals are ILM, Important Looking Pirates, Midas VFX, Rising Sun Pictures, Soho VFX, The Yard VFX and Crafty Apes.

James Mangold, an Oscar nominee for his work on Logan, is directing the eagerly anticipated movie from a new screenplay that he is co-writing with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. After Steven Spielberg stepped down as the movie’s director, Mangold took over. Spielberg will continue to work on the movie as a producer despite exiting the project.