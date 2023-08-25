Photo Courtesy: ©Shinichi Fukuda/SQUARE ENIX, Kisekoi Committee

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll will premiere the Tamil dub of My Dress-Up Darling and the Hindi dub of The Detective is Already Dead anime shows in India.

The dubs for My Dress-Up Darling will arrive on 26 August 2023, at 8:30 am, and for The Detective is Already Dead will arrive on 30 August 2023 at 8:30 am.

The synopsis of My Dress-Up Darling reads: Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world.

That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.

The anime title is from the animation studio CloverWorks. The voice-cast of the Tamil dub of the series includes: Marin Kitagawa played by Aiswariya K (Vinland Saga), Wakana Gojo and Young Wakana Gojo by Balakrishnan S, Kaoru Gojo by Aswin K, Gramps by Sainathan K, Nowa by Kalyani M, Nobara by Pavithra S, Daia by Malini C and Rune by Kalyani M.

Photo Courtesy: ©2021 Nigozyu, Umibouzu/KADOKAWA/ TanmoshiProject

The synopsis of The Detective is Already Dead reads: After thwarting a hijacking with beautiful, silver-haired detective Siesta, Kimihiko leads a life of globe-trotting and crime-solving—until Siesta dies. A year later, a new case will open old wounds as it threads murder, conspiracy, and his dead partner!

This anime show comes from the animation studio ENGI. The voice-cast of the Hindi dub of the series includes: Kimihiko Kimizuka played by Sahil Kulkarni (Jujutsu Kaisen) and Siesta by Ayushi (Resident Evil, Chainsaw Man, One Sikh Girl).

These two shows join Crunchyroll’s broader slate of Tamil and Hindi dubs such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, Mashle: Magic And Muscles, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Masamune-kun’s Revenge R, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon and more.