© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Anime platform Crunchyroll recently announced some big developments in India and its plan to roll out series in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs.

Three episodes of the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen premiered in Hindi and Tamil dubs each today, 28 July. The voice cast of the Hindi show was announced earlier. Crunchyroll has now announced the voice actors for the Tamil dub of the anime show:

Yuji Itadori – played by Roshan Nesapriyan

Megumi Fushiguro – played by Arvind Rathinavel

Nobara Kugisaki – played by Akshya Prabu

Satoru Gojo – played by Rithick Ellaiyaraja

Ryomen Sukuna – played by Praveen Kesavan

Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of a high school student who carries a curse in order to exorcise it. The series is animated by Mappa.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The Hindi dub of the series Chainsaw Man will debut on Crunchyroll tomorrow, 29 July at 8 am. The platform announced the voice cast for the Hindi dub:

Denji – played by Lohit Sharma (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Makima – played by Saudamini Anjaria (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Aki Hayakawa – played by Himanshu Rana

Power – played by Ayushi (Resident Evil, One Sikh Girl)

Pochita – played by Yash Pawar

Himeno – played by Surabhi Shrivastava (Marvel’s Eternals)

Kobeni Higashiyama – played by Merlyn James (The Loud House Movie)

Hirokazu Arai – played by Warren D’Souza

About Chainsaw Man: Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man”–a man with a devil’s heart.

Chainsaw Man is also animated by Mappa.

Crunchyroll’s other anime with Hindi dubs include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and Mashle: Magic And Muscles, alongside new Hindi dubs for this season including Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Masamune-kun’s Revenge R, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3.