The Pinkfong Company of Baby Shark fame announced that their family entertainment brand Pinkfong has surpassed one billion cumulative streams on Spotify, making it the first and only Korean children’s brand to achieve this remarkable milestone.

“Surpassing one billion streams on Spotify is a testament to Pinkfong’s resonance with global listeners and the power of our music in connecting families around the world,” said The Pinkfong Company CEO Minseok Kim. “We are grateful to our fans for engaging with our content, and we will continue to deliver songs and stories that people from different generations can enjoy together.”

Pinkfong has reached 4.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The brand’s most streamed song on Spotify is Baby Shark, with 580 million streams as of July 2023.

First launched on Spotify in 2017, Pinkfong has connected kids and families around the world through its array of family-friendly songs with catchy melodies and upbeat rhythms. In particular, Pinkfong’s Baby Shark song became a breakout sensation, recording a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum) and BRIT certified 2x Platinum. According to The Official Charts, Baby Shark placed at eight position on the UK’s Official Top 200 most-streamed song chart, making it the first and only K-pop song to enter that chart.

Sony Music Entertainment UK’s Relentless Records are Pinkfong’s global music partner, alongside The Orchard who distribute the catalogue worldwide. In addition to sweeping over the global music charts, Baby Shark Dance, the iconic dance music video of Baby Shark became the first video to reach 10 billion views on YouTube, topping the most viewed YouTube video for nearly three consecutive years, as of January 2022.

Following the global success of the songs and videos, Baby Shark has expanded its universe beyond the internet, with TV animated series and movies together with Nickelodeon Animation, global merchandise and licensing program, live tours throughout the world, interactive games and more.