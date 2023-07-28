In this review, we are pleased to present a breakdown of the navigation of the 1Win website. Below you will find some of the sports you can bet on once your registration is complete. The bookmaker offers bonus rewards and promotions. Online sports betting with 1Win: Line and live. Learn more about live betting and line (Primatch) in this review.

1Win betting company description

1Win is a bookmaker that offers not only sports betting but also other entertainment such as TV games, slots, fantasy sports and so on. 1Win’s website is designed in pleasant colours, with simple and transparent navigation and not loaded with unnecessary icons. To work in the field of betting and other services, 1win bet has received a Curacao license with the number 8048/JAZ 2018-040. The brand has been known since 2018, but the history of the office is actually connected with FirstBet, which existed since 2016. Players are attracted by bonuses (500 per cent on first four deposits up to Rs 80,400, cashback up to 30 per cent, increased odds on expresses). There are mobile applications for iOS and Android, internal loyalty programs with 1Win coins.

Official 1Win website design

Bookmaker 1Win offers on the official site betting on sports, and other gambling entertainment. The main sections of the menu are presented in the top section. In the centre are tabs with live events and popular matches. The site of the bookmaker 1Win works in more than 15 languages (the setting is selected in the right part). Access to the mobile version opens after clicking on the icon in the form of a screen (in the upper left menu). The option of live video broadcasts of matches has been introduced, but it is not available for all events. After adding the market to the coupon, the user sees not only the standard settings (selection of the bet amount, automatic confirmation when odds change, calculation of winnings) but also additional ones: spinning the “wheel of fortune” and even watching movies on 1Win TV. This is very convenient and is a distinctive feature of the bookmaker.

Online sports betting with 1Win

Being a registered player of the platform, each player has the right to make a deposit and play all games, sports betting, cyber sports and other, for real money. Competitive odds on most sports for which there are markets. Before the match as well as during the game, and for some major events you will find hundreds of markets. Below you will find some of the sports you can bet on once your registration is complete:

American and Australian soccer, baseball.

Basketball, cricket, cyber sports

Soccer, hockey, MMA/UFC

Motor sports, rugby

Table tennis, big tennis, volleyball.

Line and live

After clicking on the “Line” button, the user sees a list of popular events in the center. On the left side of the page is a list of sports, including golf, water polo, snooker and other rare disciplines. In the section with 1Win’s live events, the user sees the meetings that have started and are in progress. Changing odds are highlighted in green (rising) or red (falling). Odds with a “lock” are locked, you can’t bet on them. The button in the form of a TV indicates the presence of a live video broadcast. You can watch soccer, hockey, basketball online after registering and logging in to your personal account. In the list of events there is information about the course of the meeting (half time, what minute, what score and others). Now let’s look at it in more detail.

Live betting

You can bet 1win on live matches. It has a special section where players can bet while the game is in progress. 1win live betting has many benefits:

Quick Bet: When you confirm your bet, it only takes one to two seconds to place your bet;

There are many options. You can choose from a variety of markets for each game;

Changing markets and possibilities. The market and available possibilities are constantly updated;

Live scores. You can learn important information about the game through the real-time score function.

Line (Primatch)

Handicap betting differs from live betting not only because handicap betting is done before the match. They have some notable features:

Ante bets are quieter. Players carefully study and analyse the event information, and then wait for the start and end of the game. In this way, they develop a more systematic approach to betting. You can place larger bets on carefully calculated options than in live betting. Pre-match betting with tight spreads, the highest limits and fixed odds.

1Win rewards and promotions

Having familiarised yourself with all the site’s features, this is by no means a complete list. The bonus part is the most attractive for new and regular players. 1win welcomes new players as well as old ones. Click on the word “Promotion” near the gift photo at the top of the website to go to a special page with more information about the rewards. The bookmaker’s team also sends out attractive offers and push notifications on the 1win app. When you join the 1win site, you will receive a welcome bonus of up to Rs 80,400 after making your first four deposits. In addition, other promotions are available such as casino cashback and quick bet bonuses.

Conclusion about 1Win bookmaker in India

Bookmaker 1win is one of the most popular brands in the network of bookmakers. The international online resource 1win accepts bets on matches of more than 20 sports in pre-match and live lines. Favorable bonuses, moderate margins and stable support service are just some of the obvious advantages of the site. Registration is simple and the site navigation is straightforward. This bookmaker receives unambiguous recommendations and the highest rating.