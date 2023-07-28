US streaming platform Tubi recently announced its acquisition of Aardman’s Lloyd of the Flies. The animated series will premiere exclusively on Tubi on 6 August 2023 in the US and Canada.

Lloyd of the Flies premiered on children’s channel CITV in the UK. It’s the first CGI series Aardman has produced entirely from its creative hub at its headquarters in Bristol.

“Aardman is a beloved animation studio famous for their unique voice that appeals to children and adults alike, and Lloyd of the Flies is yet another memorable story elevated by this cross-generational appeal,” said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “Lloyd of the Flies amplifies our commitment to Tubi Kids and our deep collection of iconic kids and family content that includes the likes of Scooby Doo, The Flintstones, The Smurfs and much more.”

“We are delighted to have partnered with Tubi for Aardman’s first CGI show; Lloyd of the Flies,” said Aardman digital & strategic development head Laura Taylor-Williams. “Releasing as a Tubi Original in North America, Tubi is a great platform for our show’s irreverent humour and unique creative, we’re excited for this partnership and are confident both kids and adults alike will enjoy Lloyd of the Flies.”

The official synopsis for the show reads: Lloyd of the Flies is a brand-new comedy series for kids and family that centres on Lloyd, a young fly who is the middle child of 451, living in an apple with his long-suffering parents, cheeky little sister and 224 maggots. With his best friend Abacus the woodlouse, Lloyd faces endless awkward, annoying and occasionally life-threatening situations largely of his own devising – because when you’re only one centimetre high, even tiny problems can lead to massive consequences. Especially if you’re Lloyd…

Lloyd of the Flies is created and directed by Matthew Walker and is joined by co-director and voice director Jane Davies. The voice cast is led by Tom Rosenthal as Lloyd. Lloyd’s best friend Abacus is voiced by Alex Lawther, while Lauren Patel voices PB, Callum Scott Howells voices Lloyd’s nemesis Berry, Teresa Gallagher voices Cornea Butterfly. The voice cast also features Ayesha Antoine and Rob Rackstraw.