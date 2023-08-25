London-based entertainment company Toikido has named the magician Sean Sotaridona, global brand ambassador for its new in-house IP, Piñata Smashlings.

Sotaridona, aka Sean Does Magic, is the internet’s most followed magician and a mega influencer. Sean Does Magic’s animated character officially enters the Piñata Smashlings Roblox game today as its newest Smashlings character.

Having first discovered his love for magic at the age of six by watching YouTube videos, Sean Does Magic has since become renowned for performing card tricks and other illusions, cultivating an online community of over 30 million followers, captivated by his kind, generous, and inspiring personality and unique storytelling capability.

Sotaridona said, “I am super excited to form this partnership with Toikido. Not only does it enable me to support a new and exciting brand in Piñata Smashlings, but being actively involved in the IP and development of the game is truly a unique opportunity. I have no doubt that my audience will love following this journey and I look forward to engaging with them in digital form very soon in the Piñataverse.”

Piñata Smashlings integrates digital gaming with physical play by enabling players to collect Smashlings, cheeky little characters, as they explore the world of the Piñataverse. The new Piñata Smashlings Roblox game – developed by Toikido and Supersocial – will be followed by the launch of an animated series as well as a product line, including toys, collectibles, apparel and books, making it the first Roblox gaming IP to debut physical products at retail in the same launch window as the initial game.

Toikido founder and CEO Darran Garnham said, “By working collaboratively with Sean Does Magic, we are bringing a whole new dimension to the influencer/brand relationship. Together, we have the exciting opportunity to promote Piñata Smashlings to his global audience from within the Roblox game as well as through animation, toys, and other brand extensions to come.”

Through this influencer partnership that enables active involvement in IP development, Sean Does Magic has been transformed into a Smashlings character for players of the Roblox game to find and collect to unlock special benefits and rewards. He will also be featured in a Piñata Smashlings animated short, slated to premiere in October.