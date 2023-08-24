Image Courtesy: Aardman/NETFLIX © 2023

The 67th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express recently announced that the world premiere of Aardman’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has been added to this year’s programme.

Directed by Sam Fell, the film is the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run. The world premiere of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will take place on Saturday, 14 October at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The gala screening is supported by the Mayor of London and Film London.

There will also be simultaneous preview screenings of the film taking place at multiple cinemas across the UK. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget debuts globally on Netflix on 15 December 2023.

The film’s director Sam Fell said, “Dawn of the Nugget showcases the amazing talent and ingenuity of the crew at Aardman backed by the enduring passion of the team at Netflix. We’ve poured everything we’ve got into making this a treat for both die-hard fans and the new generation of families discovering Chicken Run for the first time.”

“We are so excited to be sharing the magic and artistry of the Aardman studio and their favourite feathered friends with audiences this October with a film that’s brimming with fun and has such an enormous heart,” said BFI London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson.

Synopsis: Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

London’s Culture and the Creative Industries Deputy Mayor Justine Simons OBE said, “This highly anticipated sequel to the hugely successful Chicken Run features an all-star cast and shows off Aardman’s award-winning creativity in a family film that is packed with fun and laughter. London’s annual film festival shows why our capital is a global hub for film and television, and, after a hugely successful summer for our big screens, I’m determined to continue doing all I can to support the growth of the industry as we build a better London for everyone.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of The Nugget stars Thandiwe Newton (Ginger), Zachary Levi (Rocky), Bella Ramsey (Molly), Imelda Staunton (Bunty), Lynn Ferguson (Mac), David Bradley (Fowler), Jane Horrocks (Babs), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher), Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle) and Nick Mohammed (Dr Fry).