QYOU Media India’s Hindi general entertainment channel Q TV has announced a new original series Viral Hua Re, driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The series, which has further bolstered its Zara Hatke proposition, launched on 20 August 2023.

Viral Hua Re aims to transport the mobile phone experience of scrolling through multiple short format videos, onto the living room television set, through a hilarious lineup of short videos. Led by a sassy animated AI anchor Viral Bhabhi with her witty one-liners and anecdotes, the show features viral videos sourced from social platforms and spanning genres like comedy, pranks, gags, falls and fails.

Ashutosh Barve (L) and Simran Hoon (R)

Speaking on the launch, QYOU Media India CEO Simran Hoon said, “We believe in the power of innovation and thus the introduction of the new AI-driven show adds a revolutionary dimension to our programming. Viral Hua Re exemplifies our commitment to curating content that resonates with our cherished viewers. With the launch of the new AI-driven show, we remain steadfast towards harnessing the power of technology to redefine entertainment experiences. We look forward to embracing the future of television, where creativity meets technology and storytelling transcends conventional narratives.”

QYOU Media India senior vice president – programming and strategy Ashutosh Barve added, “The unconventional Viral Hua Re truly embodies the spirit of being Zara Hatke. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, with the AI anchor-driven show, we aim to take our viewers on an exciting journey of entertainment that challenges conventions and sparks creativity. The show is unique and operates at the cusp of user-generated content, and will surely capture the hearts of our viewers. We look forward to innovating and creating more such content that connects and resonates with our loyal viewer base while attracting new viewers to the channel.”