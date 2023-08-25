By the end of the year, Sony will release the PlayStation Portal remote player, a portable gaming console. The new device will allow gamers to play PS5 games from their couch.

Sony claims that the PlayStation Portal, which has an 8-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution, can run games at up to 60 frames per second. Unlike previously released standalone handheld gaming consoles such as Steam Deck or ROG Ally, PlayStation Portal will link to your PS5 through wi-fi and allow you to play games that are already on your console.

The PlayStation Portal remote player, like the Nintendo Switch, has two controllers on both sides that resemble the company’s DualSense controllers and include adjustable triggers and haptic feedback. By mirroring the PS5 screen, the handheld gaming device may also function as a media player.

Although Sony has not disclosed a release date for the PlayStation Portal remote player, the company has stated that it would cost $199.99, which roughly converts to Rs 16,500.