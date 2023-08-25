Asian fantasy esports platform FanClash has announced the launch of its tech platform Spectatr.

By leveraging technology and a resolute vision, Spectatr will bring a paradigm shift in fan engagement that transcends traditional boundaries. The platform is designed to cater to the fans of sports such as Cricket, Kabaddi, Basketball and Football as well as high-profile esports titles including BGMI, DOTA2, CS:GO, Valorant, PUBG, and more to deliver an unprecedented interactive experience.

Spectatr co-founder Rishabh Bhansali said, “The launch of Spectatr marks a significant milestone in our journey of reshaping the way sports and esports enthusiasts engage with their favorite games. Our vision is to bridge the gap between technology and fandom to offer a seamless and immersive experience to users. The entire team’s passion for innovation has driven us to create a platform that not only captivates but also empowers fans, giving them a more interactive and personalised way to connect with the sports they love. We believe that the future of fandom lies in interactivity, and with Spectatr, we are leading that charge.”

To take Spectatr’s solutions to international audiences, the platform has partnered with global fantasy operators, data providers and tournament organisers to create an ecosystem that reinvents fan engagement on a global scale. “Together, we will set the stage for a future where every moment of a game is an opportunity for fans to engage, connect, and celebrate,” added Bhansali.

Spectatr will offer solutions such as:

Seamless plug-and-play daily fantasy solutions: Encompassing both esports and traditional sports like Cricket, Soccer, Kabaddi and Basketball.